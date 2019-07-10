Laura Mae Charlene Harris Harrison, passed away peacefully on 7/9/2019, in Rome GA.
Laura was born August 3, 1946 to Col. CTB Harris and Marjorie Woodward Harris. Grandparents were Irene Tumlin and James Swann Harris, Lucille Castleburg and John Charles Woodward, founder of Woodward Academy.
Laura joined her brothers Bud and Jim learning to run and play on their Ben Hill acreage. When Laura was six, she moved to Barnesville Georgia where her father was the President of Gordon Military College. After ten years, the family relocated to Rome for her father to be the assistant to the President at Shorter College, until his retirement. Laura attended Gulf Parks College in Mississippi to study art. Her drafting skills were later used to restore a historical home "between the rivers district" in downtown Rome. Laura married Julian Mark Harrison, III and they had a daughter Lauralyn M. Harrison and a son J. Mark Harrison, IV. Laura was very involved in the activities of her grandchildren, Justin, Emmelyn and Quint Harrison and Madeleine and Parker Sharp. She was their number one encourager, supporter and enjoyed time with them.
Laura had a very active life, she was a licensed insurance agent, bridal consultant and sales associate at Belk's Department store. Laura was an entrepreneur creating, owning and operating several businesses in the Rome area. Laura also served as activities director at both Riverwood and Winthrop Court Retirement Centers. There was never a dull moment when Laura oversaw the activities. Laura was a member of First Baptist Church of Rome, Junior Service League, Three Rivers Garden Club, Polk Church assistant treasurer and on the Gordon Alumni Advisory Board. She was very active in DIGS (Developing Independence Growth and Security). She was a founding member and served on the board of directors. Laura worked to develop the DIGS choir, art, camera and dance clubs for special need citizens. She assisted in organized sporting activities as well.
Laura used her amazing artistic talents to benefit organizations she worked with. Laura loved being with her children and grandchildren, going to movies, art and design, swimming and the ocean. She always loved to hear laughter and had a quick sense of humor and never missed an opportunity to share joy. After a courageous battle against cancer, Laura leaves her family and friends to deeply miss her smile, encouragement, hugs and love for every day.
Survivors include daughter Lauralyn Harrison, son Mark (Tracy) Harrison; grandchildren, Justin, Emmelyn and Quint Harrison, Madeleine and Parker Sharp of Rome; brother CTB (Masimilla) Harris, JR of Asheville, NC; brother JSW (Sarah) Harris of New London, NH; Stepsisters Dorothy Mercure of Jonesboro, GA and Susan Daniel of Rome, GA; nieces Marjorie Perry of Roswell; Betsy Harris of Austin, TX; Dr. Katrina Harris Taylor of Chester, VT; nephew Cliff Harris of Atlanta, GA. Predeceased by niece Becca Harris.
Laura's positive attitude touched many of her numerous family members and friends. In lieu of flowers Laura request donations be made to DIGS of Rome. A private family celebration of life will be held.