Ms. Laura Jeannine Chesnut, age 42, of Ellijay, Ga., passed on Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Ms. Chesnut was born on September 9, 1976, in Rome, Ga., to her parents, Jack and Joanna Chesnut. Laura was a 1994 graduate of Rome High School, attended Holy Cross Episcopal Church, and owned a catering business.
A memorial service is being planned and will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her parents, Jack and JoAnna Chesnut, of Ellijay, Ga.; brother and sister-in-law, John B. Chesnut and Rebecca Anne, of Pine Lake, Ga.; two nieces and two nephews grandfather, Charles E. Chesnut, of Rome, Ga.; several aunts and uncles also survive.
