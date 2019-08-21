Tammy Jean LaRue, age 60, of Rome, passed away in a local hospital on Sunday August 18, 2019. Tammy was born September 28, 1958, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Gene LaRue and Mary Jo Freeman LaRue. Survivors include brothers, Tony (Kristy) LaRue, Rome, and Greg (Christie) LaRue, Fort Payne, Ala.; nieces and nephew also survive. In accordance with Tammy's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no services. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165, has charge of arrangements.