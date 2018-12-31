Mr. Larry Money Sr., age 74, of Rome, Ga., passed away Saturday, December 29, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday, January 2, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry Dudley officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Bluff Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. CST on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Survivors include sons, Larry Money Jr., of Rome, Ga., and Jackie Money, St. Petersburg, Fla.; daughter, Tina Johnson, of Rome, Ga.; brother, Carl Money, of Cedar Bluff, Ala.; sister, Becky Axley Cash, of Rome, Ga.; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Terry Money.
Mr. Money was a native of Cherokee County and the son of Samuel Abbott and Gerdie Weeks Money. He was of the Baptist faith.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pisgah Baptist Church.
Perry Funeral Home is directing.