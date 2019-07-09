Mr. Larry Kenneth Knowles, age 82, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mr. Knowles was born in Floyd County, Ga., on August 12, 1936, son of the late Eulas Eugene Knowles and the late Minnie Williams Knowles.
He was a former employee of West Point Pepperell Manufacturing Co., retiring after 45 years of service. Mr. Knowles enjoyed fishing, was an avid men's softball fan, and was a Georgia Tech fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Louise Wilson Knowles, on May 28, 2019. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Helen McKinny, Eulene Quick, Joyce East, Buddy, Albert, Shag, Gene, Eddie and Sammy Knowles.
Survivors include four daughters, Teresa Williams (Robert), Joy Kirby (Tim), and Cynthia Roberts (Barry), all of Rome, and Tina Dixon (John), Calhoun; a son, Larry Matthew Knowles (Dawn), Rome; a brother, Charles Buford Knowles, Cartersville; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Knowles will be cremated and no formal services will be held.
