Lindol Warren Lanham, age 95, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Winthrop Health and Rehab. Mrs. Lanham was born January 6, 1924, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late Fannie Mae Warren. Mrs. Lanham was a member of Barnsley United Methodist Church. She was a homemaker and preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Shorty" Lanham. Survivors include son, Jerry (Debbie) Lanham, Acworth; daughter, Sharyn (Lonnie) Duncan, Cartersville; grandchildren, Crystal (Rob) Nay, Cinnamon (Henry) Tyler, Christiane (Garrick) Januszewski, Caroline (Christopher) Masak, great grandchildren, Bobby Holderman, Austin Adams, Cade Adams, Bella Januszewski, Griffin Masak, Miles Januszewski, Lincoln Masak. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday December 7, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Shirley Chupp, and Bro. Jimmy Kennedy officiating. Interment will follow in Mizpah United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. The family is very thankful for the love and care that the staff of Winthrop gave in her final days. Memorials may be made to Mizpah Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund, in care of Phil Shepherd 4053 Kingston Highway, Kingston, Ga. 30145. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Lanham, Lindol
To send flowers to the family of Lindol Lanham, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 7
Visitation
Saturday, December 7, 2019
1:00PM-3:00PM
1:00PM-3:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
2750 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
2750 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Lindol's Visitation begins.
Dec 7
Service
Saturday, December 7, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
2750 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
2750 Shorter Avenue
Rome, GA 30165
Guaranteed delivery before Lindol's Service begins.