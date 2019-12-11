Clifford Richard (Rick) Lam, 69, of Cave Spring passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, following an extended illness. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 3:00 PM at John House's Cave Spring Chapel. Anyone wishing to share a story or memory of Mr. Lam may do so during the service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, leading up to the service hour, and at other times they may be reached at the residence. Mr. Lam was born in Rome, GA on June 21, 1950 to O.C. Lam, Jr and Marjorie "Abbie" Culberson Lam. He attended East Rome High School and graduated from Pepperell High School. He earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Coosa Valley Technical School. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, having served in Vietnam and married Nancy Bankson of Cave Spring on August 7, 1973. He most recently was employed as a plant manager at Capitoline Products, Rome. Previously, he served as President of the Cave Spring Optimist Club and as Zone Lt. Governor for Optimist Club of Georgia, always living by the Optimist Creed. Mr. Lam had many hobbies over the years, including hunting, fishing, golf, guitar, video games, growing vegetables and flowers, woodworking, even airbrushing. He loved to ride motorcycles, eat candy, travel around the country in the motorhome with Nancy and their friends, and occasionally try his luck at casinos. He was devoted to his wife and daughters and adored his grandchildren, always willing to do anything for his family. Mr. Lam was preceded in death by his parents, O.C. Lam Jr. and Marjorie Culberson Lam, a brother, Thomas Lee Lam, a special aunt, Camilla Culberson, and a special nephew, Ryan Lindsey. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Bankson Lam and two daughters, Sabrina Lam Cooper and her husband Eric (Cave Spring), and Megaen Lam and her fiance David Stooksbury (Marietta). Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Darby Hall, Brycen Kellett, Jacob Kellett, Justin Kellett, Finn Hall, Rylam Lewallen, Tupelo Cooper, Presley Cooper and Finn Cooper; and one great-granddaughter, Gaia Poppy Hall (who was named after him); two brothers, O. C. Lam, III and his wife Tonya (Darien, GA) and Tim Lam (Gainesville, FL); his sister, Karen Lam (Cave Spring); a special aunt, Patti Yoder (Cave Spring), and his best friend, Larry Lindsey (Cave Spring). His little buddy, Reggie the yorkie, misses him so much already. Fresh flowers will be accepted but plants are preferred, or donations can be made at the Memorial Service for a Memory Garden that will be planted by the family in the spring.
