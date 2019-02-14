Mrs. Krystal Lenore Miller Dial, age 46, of Silver Creek, Ga., passed away Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Dial was born February 24, 1972, in Florida, daughter of the late Linda Teems Lawson and the late Wayne Clifton Miller. She was a homemaker and attended Seney Baptist Church. She also loved cooking and doing all types of arts and crafts.
Mrs. Dial is survived by her husband, Timothy Darrin Dial; sisters, Laura, Lisa, and Pam; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services for Mrs. Dial will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Steve Burns officiating.
Mrs. Dial will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Saturday.
Mason Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Krystal Lenore Miller Dial.
