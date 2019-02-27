Kristol Lane Tucker, age 39, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at her residence.
Kristol was born in Rome, Georgia, on June 30, 1979. She was preceded in death by her PawPaw and MawMaw, Jerry & Madolyn Tucker, and by an aunt, Barbara Marie Tucker. She was a homemaker and attended Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Ricky "Bulldog" Wiggins; two sons, Presten Blake Spears (Kaitlyn Wilson), Fort Payne, Ala., and Tanner Clay Spears (Nikki Mullins), Rome; her parents, Randy Tucker (Synthia), Summerville, Cathy Tucker (Brant Handy), Sand Rock, Ala., and April Tucker, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; three brothers, Jerry Tucker (Brittney), Kerry Tucker (Brittany), and Josh Tucker (Tasha); two sisters, Morgan Tucker and Marie Tucker; brother-in-law, Randy Wiggins; special nieces & nephews, Asiah, Jacob, Zach, Paradise, Serenity, K-Man, KaiLyn, Caleigh, Colsten, Nathan, Emily, Austin, J.R., and Barbara; special aunt, Jeanette Clark (Rodney); special uncles, Danny Ray Tucker and Johnny Tucker (Mary); special friends, Sissy Tucker, Delina Pierce and Jeff Spears; several other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Don Jenkins, the Rev. Alfred Little, and the Rev. Chris Hart officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. and include Blake Spears, Tanner Spears, Jerry Tucker, Kerry Tucker, Josh Tucker, Nathan Pittman, and Charlie Boozer.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.