Ms. Kristin Poulsen, age 69, of Rome, GA, passed over on October 16, 2017, in a local health care facility.
Ms. Poulsen was born in Pittsfield, MA on August 19, 1948, daughter of the late George Gordon Poulsen and the late Mary Janet O'Boyle Poulsen. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Acton Brown. Ms. Poulsen moved to Rome, GA at the age of 8 years old. She was a graduate of Thornwood School for Girls and the University of Georgia. Ms. Poulsen received her Master's Degree in Learning Disabilities from Georgia State College. She was employed for a short time in New York City, NY, then began her career as an educator in Dekalb County, GA. She was also employed in the Calhoun City School System, Berry College Lab School, and retired from Rome City Schools in 2005 at North Heights Elementary School. Kristin was an avid outdoors and wildlife lover and thrilled countless students through nature and wildlife field trips at her beloved farm. She loved hiking, conservation, and environmentalism. She was a devoted and accomplished birder, weaver, and gardener and was the embodiment of a free spirit.
Survivors include her brother, Steve Poulsen, Nederland, CO; other relatives, colleagues, and many devoted friends.
Friends are welcome to attend a celebration of Kristin's life to be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Eco Center at Ridge Ferry Park, 393 Riverside Parkway, Rome, GA 30161, from 1 pm until 3 pm.
Memorial donations may be made to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society, YMCA, or the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org.
