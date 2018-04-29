Miss Kristi Daniele Cagle, age 48, of Lindale, passed away Sunday morning, April 29, 2018, at a local hospital.
Miss Cagle was born in Rome, Ga. on March 6, 1970, daughter of Buddy Douglas Cagle and the former Teena Wills. Kristi graduated from Cedartown High School in 1989 at has attended the Highland Rivers Program in Cedartown. She attended First Baptist Church of Cedartown.
Survivors include her parents, Buddy and Doris Wheeler Cagle, Lindale; her biological mother, Teena Wills Cagle, Cedartown; aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Blake Terry officiating. Interment will follow in New Prospect Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7 p.m. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. and include: Bill Gates, Jimmy Gates, Joe Harrell, J. R. Ingram, Chris Jones, and Eddie Hill.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.