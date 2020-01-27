Cheryl Knudsen, age 62 of Woodstock, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She is survived by her three greatest accomplishments, her children Aimee and Adam Knudsen of Woodstock, GA and Nicole Knudsen of Santa Rosa Beach, FL. Her cherished cat, "Miki", Her mother, Margret Rose Marie Long Nagurney of Ava, NY. Her brother John (Antonia) Nagurney and sister Michelle Nagurney of Rome, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph Knudsen and her father John Nagurney Jr. She also leaves behind some of her favorite coworkers and close friends including Susan McCarthey, who lovingly called her "Bootsie", as well many loving relatives. Cheryl loved the beach, Siamese cats, her kids, and relaxing weekends. She was known for her witty sense of humor, her infectious laugh, and courageous strength. In Lieu of flowers you can give a donation in her honor at the Siamese Rescue. https://www.siameserescue.org A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00PM Saturday January 25, 2020 from the Chapel of Darby Funeral Home. The caring staff of Darby Funeral Home is honored to serve the Knudsen family.
Knudsen, Cheryl
