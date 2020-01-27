Lynette Patricia "Lynne" Knowles On January 25, 2020, Lynette Patricia "Lynne" Knowles of Cumming, Georgia passed away peacefully at age 67 at home in the presence of her beloved family. A devoted wife and mother, Lynne was a proud New Zealand native whose outgoing personality and kind-hearted, warm spirit endeared her to anyone she met. Lynne graduated from Sacred Heart Girls College in Christchurch, New Zealand in 1969 before immigrating to America. Her friendliness, caring nature, and dry, witty sense of humor served her well as she developed a career in customer relations. Her journey through life with her family included residences in Tampa, Kennesaw, Philadelphia, and Houston, before settling in Cumming for the last twenty years. Lynne loved cruising around in her sporty cars, sipping a strong Bloody Mary, wearing flip-flops year-round, maintaining a tidy home, and trying her luck on slot machines at the casinos. While she may not have always won at the casinos, her success as a mother and wife was evident. Lynne was defined by her boundless love for her husband of 34 years, Dan, along with her three children and four grandchildren. She always remained loyal to her friends and loved meeting for lunch to spend time with them. Her presence in this world brightened the lives of many people, and she will be dearly missed. Lynne is survived by her husband, Dan; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Clint Rex of Marietta, Georgia; daughter, Dawn Hall, of Cumming, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Kate Knowles of Marietta, Georgia; four grandchildren, Kyle, Colin, Mayer, and Henry; and half-sister, Anne Smith of Hervey Bay, Australia. Lynne's family will receive friends on Saturday, February 1 at McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, Georgia from 3-4 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life Service from 4-5 p.m. The family will then host a cocktail and dinner reception in Lynne's honor from 5-8 p.m. at a nearby restaurant. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be gifted to a special fund in Lynne's name at the Cancer Research Institute (https://fundraise.cancerresearch.org/lynneknowles). Condolences may be expressed at https://www.mcdonaldandson.com/. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040 (770-886-9899).
