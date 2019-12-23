Mr. Vaughn McCall King, age 81, of Adairsville, GA, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at a Rome hospital. Mr. King was born in Rome, GA on September 16, 1938, son of the late Donald Pearson King and the late Blanche Bailey King. He was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was a former employee of General Electric, retiring after 27 years of service. He was a member and past Worshipful Master of the Plainville Masonic Lodge # 364 F. & A. M., a member and Past President of the Echota-Vann Shrine Club, and a member of the Yaarab Shrine Temple. Mr. King was a veteran of the U. S. Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Damon King, and by 2 brothers, D. M. King and Charles Billy King. Survivors include his wife, Evelyn Ann Taylor King; a son, Ricky King (Susie), Adairsville; a brother, Fain King (Gaynell), Cartersville; a sister-in-law, Kate King, Adairsville; 2 grandchildren, Carissa Williams (John), and Rikki East (Felisha); 3 great grandchildren, Kenzie Williams (Brody Mills), Eden Williams and Damon Conor Williams; his God daughter, Danette Tatum (Tracy), and their children, Bethany Quick (Dillon) and Faith Tatum; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held at on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 2pm at Oak Grove Baptist Church. The Rev. Andrew Campbell and the Rev. Clifford Free will officiate. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery, Rome, GA, with the Plainville Masonic Lodge # 364 F. & A. M. providing Masonic graveside rites. Mr. King will lie in-state at the church on Friday from 1pm until time for the service. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Brody Mills, Frank Morehead, Tracy Tatum, Dillon Quick, Chris Dyer, and Daniel Campbell. An honorary escort will include members of the Plainville Masonic Lodge #364 F. & A. M. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.
King, Vaughn
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Brownlee Mountain Road
Adairsville, GA 30103
Dec 27
Funeral Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
2:00PM
Oak Grove Baptist Church
Brownlee Mountain Road
Adairsville, GA 30103
Dec 27
Interment
Friday, December 27, 2019
12:00AM
East View Cemetery
725 Kingston Ave. NE
Rome, GA 30161
