Mr. Kindel Glen Gresham, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Gresham was born in Centre, Alabama on November 9, 1947, son of the late Lee Almond Gresham and the late Margie Kelly Gresham. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Edna Tudor and Tevis Stinson, and by four brothers, Curtis, Doyce, Edward and Billy Gresham. Mr. Gresham was of the Baptist faith and prior to retirement in 2006, was the owner/operator of Sutherland Transfer Company.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Sutherland Gresham; two sons, Ken Gresham and his wife, Kim, Rome, and Chris Gresham and his wife, Tabitha, Rome; a sister, Shirley Healan; two brothers, Ricky Gresham and Romie Gresham; eight grandchildren, Krista, Katie, Destiny, Drew, Chase, Kensley and Colton Gresham and Kelcey Wright; three great grandchildren, Emersyn Dover, Eastyn Bragg and Camden Potts; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Rayford Davenport and the Rev. Mike Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from noon until 1:45 p.m. At other hours, they will be at the residence.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. and include: Active: Cpl. Andrew G. Gresham, USMC, Chase Gresham, Austin Potts, Timothy Gresham, Paul Hanks, Jeremy Gresham, Stevie Gresham and Alan Crumley. Honorary: Colton Gresham, Eastyn Bragg and Camden Potts
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.