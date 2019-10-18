Lucy Heggie Kilpatrick died Oct. 16, 2019 and lived at 8 Turner Chapel Road Rome, Georgia. She was born in Dallas, Texas on May 13, 1923 the daughter of George W. and Mattie W. Heggie. They moved to Chattanooga, TN when Lucy was 8 years old. After high school, she studied in New York City for a year and then attended the University of Chattanooga, now University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She was the wife of James S. Kilpatrick Sr. who preceded her in death June 23, 2005. They were married on Sept. 29, 1945 in Baltimore, MD at Mount Vernon Place Methodist Church. They then moved to Rome in September of 1952. She was a member of First United Methodist Church where she was active in many committees and was a member of the Adult Fellowship Class. She was also a member of Mountain View Garden Club where she served in different offices and won awards over the years. Lucy had been an active part of the Rome community serving in various community organizations. Her church and her family were always the most important thing in her life. Survived by her children: J. Sterling Kilpatrick Jr. of Kennesaw, GA; G. David Kilpatrick and wife Donnia of Pelham, AL; F. Richard Kilpatrick and wife Kathy of Atlanta, GA; Patricia Kilpatrick Urqhart and husband Carey of Alpharetta, GA. Nine grandchildren and five great grand children. A private graveside service will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers - contributions to the Rome First United Methodist Church or charity of your choice.