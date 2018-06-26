Mr. Kenneth Wade Baker Sr., age 63, of Rome, passed away on Monday, June 25, 2018, at his residence.
Mr. Baker was born in Columbus, Ga. on February 1, 1955, son of the late Walter Baker Sr. and the late Frances Bradshaw Baker. He was a member of the Shannon First Baptist Church and was an employee of the Pipefitters Local #72. Mr. Baker enjoyed fishing and going to the beach.
Survivors include his wife, the former Caron Denise “Kay” White, to whom he was married on October 3, 1998; five daughters, Tonya Baker (Patrick), Rome, Tera Campbell (Brian), Spokane, Wash., Carla Reece (Josh), Adairsville, Angela Locke (Ryan), Dalton; granddaughter, Haylee Gayton, Adairsville; two sons, Kenneth Baker Jr. (Amie), Lakeland, Fla., and James Baker (Jessica), Rome; a half sister, Vicki Bolding, Ala.; 17 grandchildren; several nieces & nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 28, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Louis Byars and the Rev. Chris Hearne will officiate. Interment will follow in the Morning View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 6 until 8 p.m. At other, hours they may be contacted at the residence.
Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and include Gage Moses, Chris Hughes, Cody Hughes, David Thacker, Josh Reece, and Patrick Sissom.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.