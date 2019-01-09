Mr. Kenneth "Ken" S. Reed, age 91, of Rome, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, following a brief illness.
Mr. Reed was born on May 30, 1927, in Gloucester, Mass., son of the late Aubrey Griffin Reed and Helen Lloyd Reed. He attended grade and high schools in Gloucester before entering the United States Navy in 1945, serving in the Pacific Theater. Ken attained his Associate Degree in Business Administration at Burdett College in Boston, Mass. Upon graduating from Burdett College he began working with General Electric Corporation on Business Training Program in their Schenectady, N.Y., location. In 1953, Mr. Reed was transferred to G.E.'s new Transformer Plant in Rome, where he began service as the payroll manager. He worked for General Electric for 34 1/2 years in various financial management positions before retiring in April 1983. Ken was one of the co-founders of the General Electric Federal Credit Union (now Coosa Valley Credit Union), serving as Treasurer in its inaugural years. He was a member and elder of Westminster Presbyterian Church, former member of Rome Junior Chamber of Commerce, and an honorary member and past Exalted Ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #694. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a younger brother, Donald L. Reed.
Mr. Reed is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Shackleford Reed, whom he married September 28, 1947; two daughters and son-in-law, Brenda L. Reed and Sandra Jane and Robert C. Pruett, all of Rome; two grandchildren and their husbands, Abigail and Jason Ensley and Casandra and John Davis; four great grandchildren, Madison Jane Ensley, Aubrey Nicole Davis, Katherine Olivia Davis, and Sawyer Reed Ensley, all of Rome. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mr. Reed will be held on Friday morning, January 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Greg Cater officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
The family will receive friends on Friday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, they family request memorial donations be made to either, Georgia Sheriffs Youth Home, P.O. Box 1000, Stockbridge, Ga., 30281; Thornwell Home for Children, P.O. Box 526, Clinton, S.C., 29325; or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1941 Shorter Avenue, Rome, Ga., 39165.
