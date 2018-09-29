Mr. Kenneth Dwight Dunagan, age 66, of Armuchee, passed away on Saturday, September 29, 2018, at local medical facility. Mr. Dunagan was born in Rome, Georgia on October 13, 1951, to the late Clyde Dunagan and the late Irene Everett Dunagan. He was raised in his beloved Everett Springs Community and graduated from Armuchee Hugh School. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve. He married Nancy Smith on May 30, 1975, and they resided in Rome. They had one son, Jeremy Dunagan. Ken was one of the owners and operators of Dunagan & Sons Logging Company that was started by his late father, Clyde Dunagan. He enjoyed traveling in the United States and Europe with his special friends, Andy and Theresa Murray. Ken also looked forward to his annual hunting trip to South Dakota with friends and his brother, Edwin. He was a devoted husband, father, granddaddy and Christian. His generosity and love will be missed not only by family but many friends. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Nancy Dunagan, Rome; a son, Jeremy Dunagan (Beth), Rome; three grandchildren (who he adored and worshipped), Madison, Ella and Landon Dunagan, Rome; a sister, Yvonne Willingham (David); four brothers, Doug Dunagan (Angie), Tommy Dunagan (Becky), Alan Dunagan (Lissa), Edwin Dunagan (Pam); numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved; his sister-in-law, Sally Oswalt (Larry), their children and grandson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 1, 2018, at 11:00 AM, in the Chapel of Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel with Rev. Bob Skelton and Dr. Stephen Drake officiating. Interment will follow in the Everett Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Everett Springs Baptist Church, 2167 Everett Springs Rd., Armuchee, GA, 30105 or MD Anderson Clinic, PO Box 4464, Houston, TX, 77210-4464. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all the healthcare givers who took care of Ken, and a special thank you to Dr. Frank Hampton and all the physicians at MD Anderson in Houston, TX for his care and treatment for many months. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.