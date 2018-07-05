Mr. Kenneth Dewayne Woods, age 39, of Silver Creek, Ga., transitioned June 30, 2018. A Celebration of Life for Mr. Kenneth Dewayne Woods will be held Saturday, July 7, 2018, at 1 p.m.at Christ Temple RPC. The body will repose from 12 noon until the funeral hour. Interment will follow the service at Morning View Cemetery (Highway 53). The family will receive friends at F.K. Jones Funeral Home on Friday, July 6, 2018, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m.in Peek Chapel. Please keep the family lifted up in prayer.
The family may be reached at 402 Brown St., East Rome.
Care and direction entrusted to F.K. Jones Funeral Home.