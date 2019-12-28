Eva Gottschall Kelley, first wife (and only) of Dr. James Marvin Kelley Jr., died peacefully December 21, 2019. Her parents were Eva Belle Wood Gottschall and William Frederick Gottschall. She was born December 4, 1927 in Madison Heights, Virginia. Eva graduated from Sweet Briar College, then attended Virginia Medical College. She was then employed at Duke University Medical Center as an x-ray technician, where she met her husband. While in Durham, she had two sons: James Marvin Kelley III (wife Rosa) and William Frederick Kelley (wife Kim). The Kelley's moved to Rome, where Mrs. Kelley had a daughter, Eva Marie Kelley Burns. Mrs. Kelley (Mimi to many) is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, a son in law (Mark Burns), and her husband. She is survived by three children and four grandchildren, Manning Kelley Burns, Charlotte Neal Burns, Elizabeth (Bess) Kelley Graham (husband Jay), and Rosalee James Kelley. There will be a celebration of life for Eva on January 4, 2020 from 4pm to 6pm at 215 Greenview Road. Friends and Family are welcome. Special thanks to Teddie Harrison and Angela Grier, her special caregivers and Heyman Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Darlington School in Rome, Georgia. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.
Kelley, Eva
Service information
Jan 4
Celebration of Life
Saturday, January 4, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Residence
215 Greenview Road
Rome, GA 30165
