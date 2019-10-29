Mrs. Clara Jane "Granny" Hovers Kelley, age 89 of Rome passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Kelley was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Floyd County, a daughter of the late, Robert Andrew Hovers, and Nellie Mae Robinson Hovers. She attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, and was retired from Advance Glove Mill. Mrs. Kelley was preceded in death by her husband, John Kelley, children, John Kelley, Jr. Harvey Lamar Kelley, Robert Henry Kelley, Ronnie Kelley, Gail Elaine Barnes, and Sandra K. Stroud, several brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Yvonne Highfield, Rome; Emerye (Sherman) Waits, Rome; brother, Roy (Kathy) Hovers, Rome; daughter in law, Linda Kelley, very special friend, Shelia, a number of grandchildren, great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Buddy Floyd officiating, eulogy given by Terry Simmons. The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday (tonight), at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes. Parnick Jennigs, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.