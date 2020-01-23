Betty Jean Crider Keener, age 86, of Rome passed away Tuesday January 21, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until service hour on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165. Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes on the life of Mrs. Keener Parnick Jennings, Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Keener, Betty Jean
To plant a tree in memory of Betty Keener as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.