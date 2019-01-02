Ms. Katrina Sams, age 55, of Rome, Ga., transitioned December 29, 2018. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 4, 2019, at Galilee Baptist Church at 12 noon. The body will lie in state from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow the service at East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 3, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at F.K. Jones Funeral Home in Peek Chapel. The family will receive friends at her sister's, Mrs. Trudie Sams, residence, 24 Surrey Trail, Rome, Ga. Please keep the family lifted up in prayer. Care and direction are entrusted to F.K. Jones Funeral Home.