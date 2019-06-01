Mrs. Katie Allen Jones, age 70, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Jones was born in Rome, GA on December 17, 1948, daughter of the late Frank Allen and the late Alzona Ratledge Allen. She worked for several years at Firedex. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Donny Lee Jones, by 2 daughters, Melinda Jones and Rosa Mascote, and by a sister and three brothers.
Mrs. Jones is survived by her daughter, Pamela Massey, Rome, GA; her son and daughter-in-law, Danny and Jeanette Jones, Menlo, GA; her grandchildren, Amber Massey, Candace Jones (Tip), Taylor Massey (Jenna), Miranda Massey (Mike), Hope Jones, and Ivan Mendoza; her great grandchildren, Salem Massey and Wyatt Massey; her sisters, Louise Reed and Bobbie Holden (Walter); her brother, Sid Allen (Lou); several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Greg Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Monday from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.