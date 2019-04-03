Kathryn Evans Groover, age 79, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away April 2, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Powder Springs First United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Groover was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Groover Jr.
Mrs. Groover was a member of Powder Springs First United Methodist Church. She was an avid reader and loved to bake. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie, and Mark Oestreich, of Powder Springs; son, James III and Karina Groover, of Powder Springs; six grandchildren; sister, Joyce Riddle, of Easley, S.C.; and two brothers, Alan and Larry Evans, both of Rome, Ga.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, Powder Springs.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Powder Springs First United Methodist Church, 4329 Marietta St., Powder Springs, Ga., 30127. The online guest book is at westcobbfuneralhome.com.