Kathleen "Kathy" Leary Rood, of Rome, passed away November 21, 2018 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 15, 1951 in Philadelphia, PA.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents John and Ginger Leary. She was survived by her loving husband of 19 years, Bruce Rood; Daughter, Kelly Byington Malone (Patrick), of St. Simons Island; Sons, Will Byington (Heather), of Rome; Stepchildren, Jason Rood (Wendi), of Adairsville, Matt Rood, of Adairsville; Brothers, Sean Leary, Lexington, SC, Terry Leary (Connie), of Kennesaw; Grandchildren, William Byington, Thomas Byington, Banks Leary Malone, Stella and Jack Rood.
Kathy worked as a teacher with Rome City Schools (West End) for 40 years. She volunteered at St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Sarah Hightower Library where she started the paperback book sale. Kathy was the past president for the Junior Service League. She volunteered her time at East Central Elementary School, Rome High School football, West End Elementary, Chieftains Road Race, Four Seasons Garden Club, The Good Neighbors Ministry, and the Hospitality House.
A Rosary Service will be conducted at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday, November 24 at 3:30 p.m., after which friends and family are invited to gather in the Church's Parish Social Hall for a reception. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St. Rome, GA 30161.
Daniel's Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.