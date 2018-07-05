Mrs. Katherine Wood, of Forney, Ala., died unexpectedly Tuesday morning, July 3, 2018, at her residence.
The former Katherine Whorton, Mrs. Wood was born in Cave Spring August 13, 1926, a daughter of the late Hershel Whorton and the late Odessa Sims Whorton. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church in Forney, where she served as secretary for a number of years.
Mrs. Wood was married to John William Wood September 25, 1946 and was preceded in death by him February 2, 2015.
Besides her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Madeline Smith, and by her brothers, Buddy Whorton and Charles Whorton.
Survivors include her son, Johnny Wood, and his wife, Teresa; her daughter, Mrs. Sandra Payne, and her husband, Daniel, all of Forney. Three grandchildren, Amber Wood, Justin Wood, and Michelle Cromer; and two great-grandchildren, Jakoby Jordan and Brooke Cromer, also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Wood will be held Saturday afternoon, July 7, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. EDT at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the family lot of Bethel Cemetery in Forney. Pallbearers will include Johnny Wood, Daniel Payne, Justin Wood, and Jakoby Jordan.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 12:00 noon EDT until the funeral hour.