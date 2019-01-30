Katherine Mathis Townes, age 71, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, January 29, 2019, at her home.
Kathy was born on January 7, 1948, at McCall Hospital. She married Jeff Mathis Jr. on September 13, 1965, and they had two daughters, Andrea Mathis and Dorothy Miller, of Rome, and four sons, Jeff Mathis III, of Memphis, Tenn., Richard A. Mathis, Anthony D. Mathis, and Robert D. Mathis, all of Rome. Ms. Townes also has nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She received her MOA certification from Coosa Valley Tech School. Kathy worked at Integrated Mills for almost twenty years. She also worked at Riverwood Retirement Center and Wal-Mart pharmacy. She was an active member of New Canaan Baptist Church and served as church clerk for several years. She loved to shop, cook, go to church, and attend events her grandchildren were participating in.
She met Allen Townes at church in the fall of 1993 and they were married on June 21, 1994. They had twenty-four years of marriage.
She will be much missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and by her parents, Claude Anderson Holcomb and Dorothy Griffin Holcomb, a son, Anthony Devon Mathis, and a stepson, Timothy A. Townes.
Services will be conducted for Ms. Townes Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at New Canaan Baptist Church with Pastors Corey Wright and Ricky Studdard officiating. Interment will follow at Morning View Cemetery.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.