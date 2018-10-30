Mrs. Katherine Marie Hanvey Green, age 97, of Rome, passed away Monday, October 29, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Green was born in Starkville, Miss., on April 7, 1921, daughter of the late Lamar Benton Hanvey and the late Lula Belle Christopher Hanvey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Hoyt Green; by her son-in-law, Eddie T. Green; by three sisters, Christine Watson, Ann Fishburn, and Jean Moreland; and by a brother, Robert Lamar Hanvey.
Prior to her retirement, Mrs. Green was employed with Sears here in Rome for over 15 years. She was a lifelong member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Survivors include a daughter, Sandra Green, Rome; two grandsons, Mike Green and Brad Green (Michelle), all of Rome; two great grandchildren, William and Madison Green; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018, at 1 p.m. at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jody Hagerty will officiate.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of caregivers at Winthrop Manor and at Floyd Medical Center, fourth floor, West, for their care and concern during Mrs. Green's illness.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.