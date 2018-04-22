Mrs. Katherine “Juanita” Case, age 94, of Kingston, Ga., passed away on Saturday morning, April 21, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Case was born in LaGrange, Ga. on March 15, 1924, daughter of the late Esburn and Grace McKinney. She had been a resident of the Kingston and Floyd County area for most of her life. Mrs. McKinney was an educator and was associated with Cass High School for a number of years. She was an expert handwriting analyst who was called upon by various governments to verify handwriting in different cases. At the age of 55, Mrs. Case entered Berry College and obtained her Master of Education Degree, graduating Cum Laude in 1981. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on July 28, 1992 by her husband, William Newton “Bill” Case, whom she married May 10, 1945.
Mrs. Case is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth “Libbie” and Mike Boyd; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Debbie Case; one granddaughter, Ilayia Herod; five great-grandchildren, Tobie, Tommy, Torrey, Tiffany, and Tristyn Herod. A host of other relatives and friends also survive.
In keeping with Mrs. Case’s wishes, she has been cremated.
