Mrs. Katherine Fricks, 93, passed away at her residence on Monday, May 7, 2018.
Mrs. Fricks was born in Rome, Ga. on August 27, 1924, the daughter of the late Clifford K. Shaw and Blanche Strange Shaw. She was married on September 27, 1941 to James O. Fricks, who preceded her in death February 29, 1996. She was also preceded in death by her son, Ben Fricks, in Sept. 2007 and a sister, Carolyn Toles, in June 2014.
She was a long time member of South Broad United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and served as Secretary to the Board of Trustees and held several other positions in the church. She and her husband served as counselors to the MYF for 20 years.
Mrs. Fricks worked as Office Manager for Oaknoll Memorial Gardens of Rome for 35 years. Upon her retirement, she served as a volunteer at Redmond Regional Hospital for 11 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Anita Clayton and her husband, Bob, of Rome; son, Don Fricks and his wife, Terri, of Delta, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Janet Fricks of Lenoir City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Lorri Fricks of Lenoir City, Tenn., Trudy Murdock (Greg), Corey Clayton (Lindsay) Rome; Tara Small, Lakeland, Fla.; Neal Fricks, Durham, N.C.; Gina McLeod (Levi), Crawford, Colo.; Jessie Fricks (Jason), Taylor, N.D.; Lisa Serrioz, Denver, Colo.; Bridgett DeJarnett (Jeff), Wellington, Ks.; Jennifer Hahn (Ray), Delta, Colo.; Trisha Kukar (John), Delta, Colo.; 27 great grand-children, three great great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Daniel’s Funeral Home from1:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018,with a graveside service to follow at3:15 at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Norv Havens officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request donations to be made to South Broad United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 546 South Broad St., Rome, GA 30161, or to Heyman Hospice Care, 420 East Second Ave., Rome, GA 30161.
Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories and post tributes.
Daniel’s Funeral Home has charge of the funeral arrangements.