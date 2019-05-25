Mrs. Katherine Campbell "Kay" Williams, age 70, of Rome, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Williams was born in Macon, GA on November 13, 1948, daughter of the late Frances T. Cassidy and the late Hilda Hancock Cassidy. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Williams. Prior to her retirement, she, with her husband, co-owned Bob Williams Dodge here in Rome for over 32 years. An avid Berry College supporter, Mrs. Williams participated in many of the Berry College organizations. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, R.H. "Bob" Williams, Sr., to whom she was married on April 29, 1977; 4 daughters, Becky Lynn Alford (Gary), Rome, Tammy Grummer (Mike), Woodstock, Candice King, Mableton, and Sandra Moore, Cartersville; 2 sons, Tim Williams (Tiffany), Rome, and R.H. "Bob" Williams, Jr., Cumming; 19 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her special canine companion, Dodge.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Frost Chapel on the campus of Berry College. The Rev. David Thornton will officiate with Mr. Billy Bell delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow later in Rome Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 4 until 8 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Frost Chapel on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. and include: David Beasley, Thomas Johnson, Tony Kunczewski, Greyson Whiteside, Lamar Baker, and Cori Theirmann.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Williams to Berry College at berry.edu.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.