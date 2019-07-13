Katharine Phinizy Mackie (Mrs. Osborne S. Mackie) was born in Augusta on January 5, 1930, the second child and only daughter of Dr. Irvine Phinizy (internal medicine), a distinguished general practitioner beloved by all communities, and Katharine "Kitty" Church Hagler Phinizy, whose father, John C. Hagler, was one of the founders of the brick making industry in Augusta.
Katherine was the three times great granddaughter of Ferdinand Phinizy, a native of Parma, Italy, who fought in the French Army during the Revolutionary War, settled as a planter in Oglethorpe County, Georgia, and moved with his son, John Phinizy, to Augusta in 1800 to found a highly successful cotton exporting business.
Katharine's great-great grandfather, John Phinizy, later became Mayor of Augusta and in 1861, as a representative of Richmond County, was a signatory of Georgia's Declaration of Secession, although he spoke vehemently against it.
Katharine attended Tubman High School for girls and in 1947, like her mother before her, graduated as valedictorian. She also followed her mother's footsteps to Sweet Briar College in Amherst, Virginia, where she earned a BA degree in history in 1951 and was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa Society. Katharine studied in Paris during the academic year 1949-50, the inaugural year of the highly regarded Sweet Briar Junior Year Abroad program. Although Katharine thought herself well prepared for her year in France, it was soon revealed that she spoke French in a heavy southern accent, almost unintelligible to the French. This came as a great surprise to Katharine, as her French professor at Sweet Briar spoke with exactly the same accent. However, Katharine soon adjusted and passed a delightful and unforgettable year, forming friendships with fellow students and native French that lasted her lifetime.
In 1952, Katharine married Osborne S. Mackie, a native of Fair Hill, Maryland, who had come to Augusta as an employee of the Du Pont Company. They had four children. Her husband was transferred to Dordrecht, Holland, in December 1962. Later the Mackies moved to Londonderry in Northern Ireland. Life in Europe was a great experience for all the family and much time was spent travelling, particularly in France, where Katharine's experience as a college student had laid the groundwork for extensive exploration.
Katharine had been heavily involved in the Junior League History, and historic preservation and gardens were her chief interests later in life. To name but a few memberships, she was a past chairman of the Augusta Town Committee of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia, a past president of the Sandhills Garden Club, and was a member of the Sundial Garden Club.
Above all, Katharine was kind, generous, and vivacious, with an extraordinary zest for life. In her later years, she moved to Brandon Wilde, the senior living community just outside Augusta in Evans. There Katharine died peacefully in her sleep on the morning of May 29. She is survived by four children, Osborne Phinizy Mackie, of Alexandria, Virginia; Katharine Church Mackie, of Conyers, Georgia; Franklin Richard Mackie, of Augusta, Georgia; Margaret Mackie Wimberly (Mrs. Clayton B. Wimberly), of Rome, Georgia; and their spouses; as well as seven grandchildren, Franklin, Elizabeth, Lydia and Susan Mackie; Phinizy and Clay Wimberly; and Lia Mackie; and one great-granddaughter, Isabella Mackie. Katherine was a parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in downtown Augusta.
Memorial services were held in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Katharine Phinizy Mackie may be given to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Augusta, or Sweet Briar College.
