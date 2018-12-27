Karen V. Mathis, 66, of Cordele, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Regency Hospital in Macon. Karen was born on August 20, 1952, in Rome to the late Deward H. and Odell Culpepper Shipman. She was a homemaker and a member of Wenona Baptist Church. Karen enjoyed collecting ceramic "knick-knacks" to display around her home. She was affectionately known as "Granny Karen" and "Memaw" to her grandchildren, to whom she devoted all of her time. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Crissman, of Cordele; sons, Brian (Donna) Crissman, of Cordele, and David (Suzi) Mathis, of Ashburn; aunt, Willene Beard, of Ashburn; grandchildren, Christopher Cole, Megan Crissman, Liam, Pax, and Fitz Mathis, Elizabeth and Katherine Thomas. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Mathis, and her brother, Jerry D. Shipman. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018, at Perry Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at Red Oak Cemetery in Worth County. The family will greet friends before the service from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family may be contacted at the home of David and Suzi Mathis. Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home makes this announcement for the family.