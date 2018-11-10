Karen Hope Parr, age 32, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018.
Hope was born in Rome, Georgia on September 29, 1986, daughter of Kimberly Wheeler and the late Deryl Wayne Parr. Hope was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include three children, Alex Allard, Austin Allard and Myleigh Ann Lynn Parr; her mother, Kimberly Wheeler, Rome; three brothers, Deryl "D.J." Parr, Jr. (Lyndsey), Hunter Parr and Logan Beam; grandmother, Ann Parr; an aunt and uncles.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 5 until 7 pm.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at 3 pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Micca Gillespie and the Rev. Jackson Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.