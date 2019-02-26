Miss Kansas Dawn Freeman, age 29, of Adairsville, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019, at a Cartersville hospital following a lengthy illness. Kansas was born in Rome, Georgia, on September 10, 1989. She was preceded in death by a sister, Lindsey Megan Freeman, by grandparents, Martha Roberts, George C. "Bud" & Shirley Freeman, and Gene Paul. Kansas attended Friendship Baptist Church in Adairsville. Survivors include her fiance, Rakim Hamilton; a daughter, Zoey Hamilton; her parents, Kimberly & Brian Lee (Kevin Daniels), Athens, Ala., and Scott Freeman, Rome; three sisters, Hannah Roberts, Taylor Proctor, and her twin sister, Kayla Freeman; grandparents, Bobby Roberts (Prue) and Sue Paul; nieces and nephews, Rylan Roberts, Carson Roberts, Addisyn Hall, and Bentlee Glidden; Rakim's parents, Stacy & Stephen Cagle; her canine companion, Bella Bear. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Brad Cochran and the Rev. Brian Stevenson officiating. Interment will follow at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and include Lane Mitchell, Silas Freeman, Marquis Wilkey, Josh Lyons, Dequlius Wilkey, and Rylan Roberts. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.