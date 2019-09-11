Petra Ann Justice, five-month-old daughter of Michaela Brianne Short Justice and Jacob Quinn Justice, of Oceanside, California, passed away on, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steve Justice, and maternal great-grandfather, Ben Short. In addition to her parents, Petra is survived by her grandparents, Regina Ann Salmon Justice, of Rome, GA, and Greg and Tamara Short of Rantoul, KS; great-grandparents, Sherold and Bonijean Salmon, of Rome, Florene Short, of Kinsley, KS, and Bob and Jay Lanning of Grandbury, TX; aunts and uncles, Colt (Jamie) Short of Havelock, NC, Rebecca Short and Jessica Short, of Rantoul, Travis (Haleigh) Henderson of Mobile, AL, Raegan Henderson of Rome; Beth (Jeff) Davis of Villa Rica, GA, Amanda (Clint) McCracken Ball Ground, GA, and Jeremy (Megan) Justice of Canton GA. A host of cousins and other relatives and friends also survive. Funeral services for Petra will be Friday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Sherwood Forest Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Hayes and Pastor Bill Virgin officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 12 p.m. until the service hour. The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Petra Ann Justice.