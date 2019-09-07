Petra Ann Justice, age 5 months, of Oceanside, California, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at her residence. Little Petra is the daughter of Corporal Jacob Quinn Justice, USMC, and Lance Corporal Michaela Short Justice, USMC, granddaughter of Regina Salmon Justice and the late Steve Justice, and great-granddaughter of Sherold and Bonijean Salmon. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced at a later date. The family may be contacted at their respective residences. Salmon Funeral Home has charge of the services for Petra Ann Justice.