Mrs. June Allen Dellis, of Rome, passed away on Thursday April 26, 2018. She is survived by her four children, Brian Dellis, David Dellis, Jean Clair Dellis Hester, and William Dellis. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Max Hester, daughter in-law, Stacy Burke Dellis, and her granddaughters Brooke Dellis and Hannah Dellis. Mrs. Dellis was preceded in the death by her husband Don Dellis.
June Allen Dellis was born April 8, 1938 in Warm Springs, Ga., the daughter of W.C. Allen and Margaret Payne Allen. She attended Pickens High School in Jasper, Ga., received her Bachelor’s in Sociology at Middle College of Georgia and her Masters in Sociology at West Georgia.
She was very active in her church, Friends of the Library, and Good Neighbors. She retired from Floyd Medical Center after 20 years of service in the Social Services Department.
The receiving of friends and family will be Friday, May 4, 2018, between 5 and 7 p.m. at Daniel’s Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 5, 2018, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations in the memory of June Dellis to the YMCA, Sarah Hightower Regional Library, Humane Society, or St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.