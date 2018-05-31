Judith Lee Barcik, 79, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at the home she shared with her husband of 56 years. She was born on March 29, 1939 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to John and Charlotte Fleming. Mrs. Barcik married her high school sweetheart, Donald Joseph Barcik, on August 26, 1961. She is survived by her loving husband, Don; three children, Kathleen Barcik Woodson (husband Sherman), Greenville, S.C., Michael Kevin Barcik (wife Tiffany), Decatur, Ga., and John Patrick Barcik (wife Latrece), Ellijay, Ga. She is also survived by her sister, Bonnie Fleming Durham (husband Raymond), Portsmouth, Va., and grandchildren, Hannah and Julie Woodson and Lily Mae and Jude Harper Barcik.
Mrs. Barcik worked for many years as a third grade teacher, nine of which she spent at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Rome, Ga. After retiring from teaching, she became church secretary at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where the Barciks have been active members for 54 years. Mrs. Barcik and her husband have been season ticket holders for the Rome Braves since 2003 and have enjoyed traveling with their friends and family.
A visitation and rosary will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 1, 2018, at Daniel’s Funeral Home with a funeral Mass to be held the following day, Saturday, June 2, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Rome, Ga. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass beginning at 9:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary’s Catholic School, 401 E. Seventh St., Rome, GA 30161.