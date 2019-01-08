Ms. Juanitha Carolyn Bowman, age 70, of Euharlee, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Homer Wilburn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to the life of Ms. Bowman.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Ms. Bowman's arrangements.