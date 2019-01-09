Ms. Juanitha Carolyn Bowman, age 70, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at a local hospital.
Ms. Bowman was born September 19, 1948, in Polk County, a daughter of the late Jim Bowman and Bonnie Wallace Bowman.
Survivors include sons, Chadwick (Celinda) Jackson, Aragon, and Deven (Rebecca) Mathis, Euharlee; daughter, Connie (Todd) Mathis, Kingston; brothers, William Bowman, Draketown, Billy Bowman, California, and Cary Bowman, Draketown; daughter, Shirley Meadows, Texas; grandchildren, Chris (Amanda) Tolbert, Deven Jackson, Zachary Mathis, Joshua Jackson, Caleb Mathis, Dakota Jackson; great grandchildren, Landen Tolbert and Bayley Tolbert; several nieces and nephews also surive.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday January 11, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with the Rev. Homer Wilburn officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes to the life of Ms. Bowman.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Ms. Bowman's arrangements.