Juanita Elsie Horton, 96, of Rome, died on her birthday, February 2, 2019, in a local health care center.
A native of Gwinett County, Mrs. Horton was born February 2, 1923, daughter of the late William C. Pittard and Susie Youngblood Pittard. She had been a resident of Rome most of her life and prior to retirement, was employed as a bottle inspector by the Rome Coca Cola bottling company.
Mrs. Horton was a dedicated Christian and was a member of the West Rome Baptist Church where she taught primary and ladies Sunday School classes. One of her greatest enjoyments was the strength and fellowship she gathered from the WMU. She loved to host and attend those meetings. She loved everyone and took loving care of her nephew Jerry. One of her greatest joys was "to keep a nice yard".
She was preceded in death by her husband Aaron Horton and brothers and sisters Leonard Pittard, Jewell Hardy, Katherine Pittard, and Frances Swinford.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews Jerry Lamar Pittard, David Newman, Jenny Ward, Terri Snelling, Theresa Murray, Greg Swinford, Mike and Jeff Pittard, Jo Beth Martin, and Meg Daniels.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Monday, February 4, 2019, in the chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Reverend Ken Oates officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until the service hour.