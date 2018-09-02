Mrs. Juanita Chason Mull, age 94, of Lindale, passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at the residence of her son.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at noon at the Lindale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Caywood officiating. Private interment will be later at Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Lindale United Methodist Church on Tuesday from 11am until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lindale United Methodist Church, 3401 Maple Road, Lindale, Ga., 30147.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.