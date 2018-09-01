Mrs. Juanita Chason Mull, age 94, of Lindale, passed away Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at the residence of her son.
Mrs. Mull was born in Gadsden County, Florida on October 17, 1923, daughter of the late Ary Chason and the late Susie Brown Chason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Mull, and by two brothers, Woodrow Green and Williston Chason. She was a graduate of Massey Business College, Jacksonville, Fla., and Grady Memorial Hospital Nursing School in Atlanta. She was Clerk/Secretary of the 447th AAFS at Tyndall Field, FL during World War II and was a dental technician at Florida State Hospital for 5 years. Mrs. Mull retired from Lindale Manufacturing Company after 38 years as an Occupational Health Nurse where she was a member of the Quarter Century Club. She was a member of Lindale United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years and served in various church offices. She did volunteer work in many areas since retirement.
Survivors include her son, Chason Mull and his wife, Kathy, Rome; two grandchildren, Strom Mull, Rome and Robert Mull, Atlanta; nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, at noon at the Lindale United Methodist Church with the Rev. Larry Caywood officiating. Private interment will be later at Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Lindale United Methodist Church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lindale United Methodist Church, 3401 Maple Road, Lindale, GA 30147.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.