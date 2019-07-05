Mrs. Joyce Mathis Milstead, age 80, of Rome, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Milstead was born March 6, 1939, in Kingston, a daughter of the late Bernard Owen Mathis and Edith Kerce Mathis.
She was a member of Armuchee Southern Methodist Church and was retired from Integrated Products and World Carpets. Mrs. Mistead was a 1956 graduate of Coosa High School.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Owen Milstead, and a sister, Kay Mathis Edgeworth.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, L.J. Milstead; daughter, Sherryl (Randy) Chambers; grandson, Randall Chambers; son, Dallas (Cheyenne) Graham; granddaughters, Joy and Ivy Graham; grandson, Casion Graham; sisters, Yvonne (Ronald) Hess, Jan Hale; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mac McCurry officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until the service hour, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.