Mrs. Joyce Louise Knowles, age 78, of Rome, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Knowles was born in Aragon, Georgia, on July 16, 1940, daughter of the late John Matthew Wilson and the late Helen Louise Sullivan Wilson. She was also preceded in death by five siblings.
Mrs. Knowles was a homemaker and was a member of the Aragon United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Kenneth Knowles; four daughters, Teresa Williams, Rome, Joy Kirby, Rome, Cynthia Roberts, Rome, and Tina Dixon, Calhoun; a son, Larry Matthew Knowles, Rome; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Knowles will be cremated and no formal services will be held.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.