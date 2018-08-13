Mrs. Joyce Anne Overby Talley, age 74, of Adairsville, passed away on Sunday, August 12, 2018, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Talley was born in Rome, Georgia on September 26, 1943, daughter of the late Martin Overby and the late Eva Mae Fortune Overby. She was also preceded in death by three grandchildren, Christopher Shaun Carroll, Paisley Shaun Carroll, and Emily Grace Carroll, and by seven siblings. Mrs. Talley was a homemaker and was a member of the McFall Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, James “Jimmy” Talley; six children, Danny Carroll (Brandie), Calhoun; Robin Tucker (Bobby), Calhoun; Scott Carroll (Gail), Summerville; Amy Ash, Rome; Donna Martin, Indiana; and Phillip Carroll (Gloria), Sugar Valley; a brother, Billy Overby (Sheila), Rome; 17 grandchildren; several great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 15, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Bert Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. and include Jeff Carroll, Gary Carroll, Brandon Carroll, Dakota Hunt, Clinton Payne, and Phillip Carroll Jr.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.