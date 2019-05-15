Joyce passed away at her home the afternoon of Sunday, May 12, 2019, after an extended illness.
Joyce was born in Centre, Alabama, on August 9, 1947, as Joyce Ann Kelly. She married Kerry Broadaway in January 1963. She worked at Trend Mills and eventually earned her cosmetology license and began cutting hair. Later, she went on to attend college and received an associate degree.
She enjoyed reading.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hubert Kelly and Annie Pearl Kelly; brothers, Clifford Junior Kelly and Hubert Gifton Kelly (Carolyn); sisters, Annie Jo Johnson, Annie Lou Whorton, and Linda Locklear.
She is survived by four children, Greg Broadaway, Lisa Broadaway, Phillip Broadaway, and Jamie Broadaway (Vickie); seven grandchildren, Josh Feltman (Crystal), Lora Haas, Samantha Broadaway, Nicholas Broadaway, Kirsten Broadaway, Keene Dunn (Alex), and John Broadaway; three great grandchildren, Tanner Feltman, Elijah Feltman, and Grayson Feltman; two sisters, Frances Dempsey and Betty Lou Swinford; one brother, Edward Kelly; and several nieces and nephews.
A private ceremony will be held by the family at a later date.